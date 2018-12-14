HPD investigating woman’s claim of attempted abduction

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have released an official statement regarding a video that’s gone viral and has many community members concerned.
The video is being spread on Facebook referencing an incident that reportedly took place last week. The video has been shared more than 700 times and has about 13,000 views.
Za’Tarra Le McSwain took to social media Wednesday, Dec. 12, claiming a group of men attempted to abduct her and her child. McSwain says the incident happened in the Hattiesburg area near Highland Cemetery.
According to McSwain, she was traveling home when she stopped to tend to her child. According to her, she was stopped when a man in a black ski mask and another man approached her and attempted to pull her away from her car. McSwain claims she saw another person approach her vehicle and try to snatch her child out of the seat.
McSwain claims the men left the scene when another driver honked their horn.
“When they came through, I was hollering out for help. I was telling the people, ‘They trying to grab my babies,'" McSwain said in the video. “Next thing I know, I see a car...just lights, and they just laid on their horn, and they let me go.”
Hattiesburg police released the following statement on the alleged incident:
