Friday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! It’s a mild start this morning with temps in the upper 50s and a few isolated showers so grab your raincoat. Skies will be mostly cloudy all day with stray showers this afternoon. Highs today will top out in the low 60s. Temps this evening will fall into the 50s with overnight lows bottoming out in the mid 40s.