Forrest Co. investigators warn of holiday phone, text scams

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of ongoing phone and text scams that are targeting people in the area this holiday season.
According to the sheriff’s office, one of the most common scams involves a text message sent to a potential victim claiming they’ve won a large sum of money.
An example provided by the sheriff’s office shows a text message claiming a person won $300,000. To collect the money, the victim is instructed to text a number and pay a $1,000 processing fee to collect the prize.
Another common scam reported to the sheriff’s office involves a caller claiming to be a member of law enforcement trying to collect a fine. Some scammers may even threaten jail time if the victim does not pay up.
Investigators encourage you to be aware of any phone calls or text messages you receive from an unfamiliar number. You should never give out personal or banking information out to unidentified callers.
If you receive a suspicious call or text, you should make a report to your local law enforcement agency.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.