FCAHS Lady Aggies spread Christmas cheer

BROOKLYN, MS (WDAM) - The Forrest County girls basketball team proved they are winners both on and off the court.
The Lady Aggies sponsored two needy children this Christmas as a part of the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.
Coach Mack Gardner was joined by student-athletes Alyssa Murry, Erin McLaurin, Brooke Blanks, Amagine Campbell, Keona Crowell, Patsy Tutor, Bethany Johnson, Kaylee Owens, Madelyn Mapp, Abby Hennis, Amber Fortenberry and Jaidyn Pittman in delivering the gifts.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.