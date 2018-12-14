Farm bill will benefit Miss. farmers, SNAP recipients

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - An $867 billion farm bill is on its way to President Donald Trump, after being passed by both houses of Congress this week.
It funds agricultural programs, subsidies and SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
The bill is 807 pages.
Among the most important provisions is a renewal of crop insurance for farmers.
“That’s hopefully to help offset a disaster, which many times as you can see from Hurricanes we’ve had, it cost a lot of money when you have a disaster,” said Malcolm Broome, executive director of the Mississippi Peanut Growers Association. "So, with crop insurance, it would take up slack, should they happen to have a crop failure for some reason on the entire farm. "
The provision for SNAP benefits will be especially important for Mississippi.
“We have a much greater percentage of our population lives at or below the poverty level,” said Susan Hrostowski, an associate professor in the School of Social Work at the University of Southern Mississippi.
“Other states will see about 13.5 percent of their population on SNAP benefits, whereas Mississippi sees 19.5 percent of its population being eligible for SNAP benefits.”
The bill will fund the programs for five years.
