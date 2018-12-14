Family increases reward for info on Jasper Co. assault

JASPER COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The family of a Jasper County who was assaulted hopes the public can help them find her attacker(s). What started out as a $5, 000 reward has doubled to $10, 000 for anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of her attacker(s).
According to authorities, 62-year-old Edith Blackledge was brutally beaten and left unresponsive in her home on Mississippi 18 near the Antioch community on Nov. 30. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office urged the community to come forward with any details regarding the incident on their Facebook page.
Anyone with information should contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 764-3050 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (855) 485-8477.
