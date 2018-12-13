Win $100K by ditching your smartphone for a year

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Could you live without your smartphone for a year? What if it means you could win $100,000?
Vitaminwater is behind the challenge.
To enter, you have to share on Twitter or Instagram what you’d do instead of using your phone with hashtags #noforphoneforayear and #contest.
If you go scroll-free for 365 days and can prove it, you could be $100,000 richer. No purchase is necessary.
The contest ends January 8, 2019 so you still have sometime to decide if your phone or the cash means more to you.
