USM Sigma Chi to vacate fraternity house

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Members of the Sigma Chi chapter at the University of Southern Mississippi must vacate the fraternity house and a plan of action has been put in place to revitalize the chapter.
David Tisdale with the Office of University Communications said the Theta Delta chapter of Sigma Chi has not been shut down, but Sigma Chi International Headquarters has outlined a plan to ensure the long-term success of the chapter at Southern Miss.
The plan was created in consultation with Southern Miss and alumni to remedy deficiencies and violations of the Student Code of Conduct by members of the fraternity, according to Tisdale.
Tisdale said the three-phase plan includes a thorough membership review, a 12-month social event moratorium and an 18-month moratorium on alcohol. The plan also includes continuing education regarding strategic planning, alcohol/drug use and abuse, membership recruitment and personal responsibility and accountability.
Dr. Denny Bubrig, the University’s Assistant Vice President for Student Life, supports the plan, according to Tisdale.
“USM expects that the chapter will develop a culture that results in its positive impact on the surrounding community,” Tisdale said in an email.
Members will be vacating the fraternity house by Friday and Southern Miss will determine the best use for the house for the future.
WDAM has reached out to Sigma Chi headquarters for more information.
