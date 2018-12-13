Two former Smith Co. Sheriff’s Deputies indicted for having sexual relations with inmate

SMITH COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Two former Smith Co. Sheriff’s Deputies were indicted in October for having sexual relations with an inmate.
Wayne Thompson and Charles Johnson were served with indictment papers by the AG’s office last Wednesday, December 5.
The FBI and AG’s office is handling the case.
Sheriff Crumpton says that bond was set for both former officers by the Smith County Circuit Court and both bonded out of jail December 5th.
According to the indictments, on or between April 2017 and May 2017, Charles Johnson, an investigator with the Smith Co. Sheriff’s Office, engaged in sexual penetration, or other sexual act with S.H., an offender who was in jail at the Smith County Jail, with S.H.'s consent.
The indictment says that Robert Thompson, AKA Wayne Thompson, between the dates of April 2017 and May 2017, while working as a Smith County Sheriff’s Investigator, willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously engaged in sexual penetration with M.A,, an offender, who was incarcerated in the Smith Co. jail., with M.A.'s consent.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.