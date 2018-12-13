Thursday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! It’s a mild start this morning with temps in the low 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy all day with rain moving in later this afternoon. Highs today will top out in the mid 60s. The good news is the severe threat is virtually zero now! Temps this evening will fall into the 50s with overnight lows bottoming out in the mid 50s.