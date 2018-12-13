Taylorsville native Billy Hamilton signs with Royals

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - MLB outfielder and Taylorsville native Billy Hamilton signed with the Kansas City Royals this week.
The Royals announced on Twitter that Hamilton was signed to a one-year contract with a mutual option for the 2020 season.
The 27-year-old outfielder played for the Cincinnati Reds from 2013 to 2018. Hamilton was drafted by the Reds in the second round of the 2009 MLB Amateur Draft out of Taylorsville High School.
Hamilton posted a thank you message to the Reds organization on his Twitter account.
Hamilton has a batting average of .245, 265 runs and 277 stolen bases in his MLB career.
