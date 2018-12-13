Students rewarded for reaching reading goals

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Kids at Dixie Attendance Center learned that hard work really does pay off.
The group of over 100 students, from Kindergarten to eighth grade, were rewarded with an all expense paid and private meal hosted by Outback Steakhouse in Hattiesburg for reaching their reading goals.
Teachers say the students collectively reached a goal of over 10,000 AR points, and this was just a way to show their support for the group of bright students.
“We try to encourage everyone to read and this is just a motivational strategy for them,” said Librarian Pamela West. “We have other prizes like T-shirts, candy and things like that but this is one of our big trips mid-year and then we have another field trip at the end of the year.”
Students like eighth grader Carrie Burge says she’s appreciative for the opportunity to attend the outing.
“It’s just rewarding to come out here and feel like I’ve achieved something,” Carrie said. “Not a lot of eighth graders like to read, so, I feel like I’ve actually accomplished something.”
West says this is their second year having the outing for students.
