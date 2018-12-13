Russian parliament runs rap song contest amid crackdown

In this photo taken on Monday, Dec. 26, 2018, Russian rapper Oxxxymiron, whose real name is Miron Fyodorov, performs during a concert in support of rapper Husky, whose real name is Dmitry Kuznetsov, in Moscow, Russia. In recent months, Russian artists have experienced a spike in pressure from the authorities, with a string of concert cancellations and arrests that have brought an outcry from critics who see it as the latest expression of censorship against Russian musicians. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) (AP)