PRCC men’s soccer getting transfer from Carey

POPLARVILLE, MS (WDAM) _ Rising sophomore Caleb Burke, who spent his freshman season at William Carey University, is transferring to Pearl River Community College.
Burke is expected to go through spring drills with the Wildcats.
“He’s really a good goal scorer and something we’re lacking at the center forward position,” PRCC coach Drew Gallant said. “He does a good job as a target player and linking up the rest of the players around him, capitalizing on opportunities in the box.”
Burke was a prolific goal-scorer at Ocean Springs High School, knocking in 21 goals and assisting on seven others as a senior for the Greyhounds during the 2017-18 season.
He was named Most Valuable Player in the Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star Game and Coast High School Game.
He signed with Carey, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ powerhouse, and finished with three assists in 11 matches this fall.
Burke will join four freshman signees in the 2019 Class, including John Bowman of Bay St. Louis; Max Matsenbaugh of Bay St. Louis/St. Stanislaus); Carson Favre of Long Beach; and Tres Ray of Poplarville.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.