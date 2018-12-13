McSwain Community Center, new voting precinct to open soon

PERRY COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A new building is being built in the McSwain community near Richton. It will serve as both a center for families and a voting precinct for people in the area.
“Because it’s going to bring the neighbors closer together and have activities for us,” said longtime resident Mildred Moody.
Moody said that in the past 60-plus years she has been living in the McSwain community, she has never seen a building like the McSwain Community Center.
“We’re glad its out here because we don’t have to go uptown, downtown to vote we can just come here,” said Moody.
Perry County District 1 Supervisor Rev. Bobby Ray Bolton is over the entire project and said that the building is coming to the finish line to be done.
“We’re about 98 percent finished with it, other than the paving and we hope to get that down real soon,” said Bolton.
He said that he wanted to make sure that no one in the Perry County is left out, not even in McSwain.
“Letting them know that they are just as important as the other people in Perry County,” said Bolton.
Community members say that they haven’t seen a community center like it and that having one is well overdue for the community.
“I do, I think its a long time coming and a great opportunity,” said McSwain resident Lashunda McSwain.
Community members are hoping that the center will bring voters out, ever lasting memories and fun times for the people that live in the area.
“I’m sure it’ll be a lot of activities going on now that it’s here, everybody knows it here," said Moody.
“I just want to thank Reverend Bobby Bolton for doing the work he did for it and I’m sure we’ll be letting him know in the future,” she added.
According to Bolton, the center will be finished in mid-February and will have a full kitchen with a refrigerator and bathrooms for events.
The building is located at 78 Community Road in Richton.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.