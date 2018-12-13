LPD to hold ‘Fill -a-Truck’ food drive

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department will be holding a “Fill-a-Truck” food drive at Walmart on Highway 18 on Friday and Saturday.
The drive will benefit The Good Samaritan Center’s Food Pantry & Soup Kitchen. The department will be at Walmart from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.
“Last year’s food drive was so successful, so we are hoping to fill even more of our police trucks again this year,” says Laurel Police Chief Tyrone Stewart. “The Good Samaritan Center does so much to help our community and we want to give back.”
The Good Samartian Center provides food to low-income families and helps the Department of Human Services and the American Red Cross handle emergency food situations, according to a LPD news release. Over the last year, the food pantry has helped more than 1,200 people more than 27,500 meals while the soup kitchen has served approximately 80,000 meals.
“The Chief and his officers work extremely hard and put their lives on the line every day to make sure every neighborhood, every business and every resident and visitor to Laurel is safe,” said Kathy Clem, Executive Director of the Good Samaritan Center. “I am so humbled that they want to give back even more to the Laurel community through this Fill-a-Truck Food Drive. I encourage residents who come out and support the Food Drive to also, take the time to tell the officers how much you appreciate the work they do and let them know that they have your support.”
You can donate non-perishable food items and cash. Visit GoodSamaritanCenter.org to make online donations.
For more information on the food drive, contact Beverly Odom at 601-425-2666.
