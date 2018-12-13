LPD to hold ‘Fill -a-Truck’ food drive

“The Chief and his officers work extremely hard and put their lives on the line every day to make sure every neighborhood, every business and every resident and visitor to Laurel is safe,” said Kathy Clem, Executive Director of the Good Samaritan Center. “I am so humbled that they want to give back even more to the Laurel community through this Fill-a-Truck Food Drive. I encourage residents who come out and support the Food Drive to also, take the time to tell the officers how much you appreciate the work they do and let them know that they have your support.”