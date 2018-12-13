JC’s Alexander named MACJC player of week

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) – Jones College sophomore forward Galen Alexander was been named the men’s Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges Player of the Week.
Alexander, a 6-foot-6 transfer from Louisiana State University, had two solid games for the Bobcats last week.
In a 74-70 win over Meridian Community College, Alexander had 21 points, six rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot. He was 8-of-13 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free throw line.
In a 94-73 victory over Coastal Alabama-North, Alexander scored 24 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and had five assists. He was 8-of-12 from the floor and 8-of-9 from the free throw line.
For the week, the Breaux Bridge, La., averaged 22.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocked shot per game. For the season, he is averaging 16.1 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
The Bobcats (7-1, 1-0 in the MACJC’s South Division, will not play again until they compete in the Tallahassee Democrat Classic on Dec. 28-29. They face No. 13 Tallahassee (Fla.) Community College on Dec. 28 and Pensacola State College on Dec. 29.
