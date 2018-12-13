Google’s top-trending searches for 2018: This is what we searched for

(RNN) – Sports, disasters and untimely deaths top Google’s trending searches for the United States in 2018.
The top-trending search lists are based on search terms that had the highest spike in traffic this year as compared to the previous year. So, occasional events or happenings are likely to do well as opposed to things that are popular year in and year out.
For 2018, the World Cup topped all searches, followed by Hurricane Florence, and the deaths of Mac Miller, Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain.
That’s the big picture, but there are plenty of other things that piqued our curiosity this year, according to Google.
It’s a mixed bag – a ‘70s faux opera, three rappers riffing and a children’s singalong.
1. “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen topped the list, undoubted propelled by the new Freddie Mercury biopic of the same name.
2. “This Is America” by Childish Gambino, a look at racism in America
3. “Baby Shark” by Pinkfong!, everyone singalong: “Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo …”
4. “God's Plan” by Drake, a song he called “the most-important thing I have every done …”
5. “Killshot” by Eminem, part of his ongoing feud with MGK.
1. How to vote
2. How to register to vote
3. How to play Mega Millions
4. How to buy Ripple
5. How to turn off automatic updates
1. How to apply magnetic lashes
2. What is a lash lift
3. How to remove individual eyelashes
4. What hair color looks best on me
5. How to do cat eye
The topics go on and on – from politicians to TV shows to video games.
But what year-end list would be complete without celebrity weddings? Some were true royalty, some weren’t.
1. Royal Wedding – Meghan and Harry
2. Priyanka Chopra Wedding
3. Princess Eugenie Wedding
4. Kat Von D Wedding
5. Deepika Padukone Wedding
So, what will 2019 bring? Keep searching, we’ll find out in about 12 months.
