Wednesday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! It’s a cool start this morning with temps in the low 30s. Skies will be mostly cloudy all day. Highs today will top out in the low 60s. Temps this evening will fall into the 50s with overnight lows bottoming out in the upper 40s.
Our next storms system will move in on tomorrow giving us good chances for rain and some thunderstorms. Looks like just rain with a few rumbles of thunder for now. I think the better threat of any severe weather will be well south of us. We’ll keep a close eye on this.
Few lingering showers will be possible on Friday with cloudy skies highs in the mid 50s.
This weekend is looking good with highs around 60s with partly cloudy skies.
