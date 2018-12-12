Victim recovering after Prentiss shooting

PRENTISS, MS (WDAM) - A man is recovering after being shot in his Prentiss home.
Prentiss police said the victim was shot at close range on Tyrone Drive around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.
The victim was rushed to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for treatment. The victim was later released from the hospital and is expected to be okay.
There are no suspects at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, contact the Prentiss Police Department.
