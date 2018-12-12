USM basketball sweeps Tuesday doubleheader

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Southern Miss basketball was undefeated in Tuesday’s doubleheader.
The men’s team grabbed an 81-47 victory over Millsaps behind senior Dominic Magee’s game-high 18 points.
The Golden Eagles (7-2) begin a six-game road trip on Saturday at Wichita State. Tip-off is at 4:30 p.m. and the game can be seen on CBS Sports Network.
The Lady Eagles capped off the evening with a 66-47 win over Alcorn State. Junior Respect Leaphart led all scorers with 17 points as USM improved to 6-3.
Southern Miss hosts No. 5 Mississippi State on Friday at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.