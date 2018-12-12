Trump administration changes school lunch guidelines

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) - President Donald Trump’s new policies on school lunches will be less strict, allowing more foods as an option like noodles, biscuits, tortillas and other refined foods made with grains.
Low-fat flavored milk will now be allowed instead of the fat free-flavored milk required by the former administration.
Officials at the Columbia School District say they were aware of the Obama administration’s efforts to combat obesity; however, the extra work it took to uphold the standards was often overwhelming.
“I do think that this change is going to help our school district and other school districts because its going to lax things a little bit so kids are able to enjoy their meals, because sometimes this is the only meal that they intake,” said Nicole Bass, Columbia’s child nutrition director.
The Obama administration required schools to serve only whole grains and the Trump administration cut that regulation, now requiring only half of grains served to be whole grains. Bass said it could save the district time and effort by avoiding the process of acquiring a waiver to serve refined grains.
“Right now, we already get a whole grain waiver, so it will be an effect of being able to cut down on the time we spend getting a waiver for our school district,” said Bass.
“You have the administrative time of trying to go through the waiver and apply for the waiver and go through all of the waiver and that entire process, where on the other hand if you’re not taking that administrative time to do that, you can take that time to get creative in what you’re doing creating menus and looking at other resources to give the students a healthy meal,” said Columbia School District Superintendent Jason Harris.
Harris predicts the new policy will give food service workers more freedom and flexibility in what they serve.
“It’s going to be easier on our food service directors not only in Columbia but across the country to look and get creative with the meals that they serve, provide a healthy meal but also one that the students look forward to and enjoy,” Harris said.
Harris adds that the health issues that both administrations have addressed aren’t necessarily solved at the federal level. School districts, themselves, must play an active roll in creating healthier lifestyles among their students by promoting exercise.
“You also have to look at obviously what you’re having as an intake, but also what you’re doing to burn off that intake," Harris said. “As a district, we look and try to do things the move to learn movement and have our students at elementary students out and doing things.”
