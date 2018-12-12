Truck driver rescued after falling 20 feet down manhole

Truck driver rescued after falling 20 feet down manhole
A truck driver was saved after falling 20 feet down a manhole in Houston, TX. (OnScene.TV/CNN)
December 11, 2018 at 6:57 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 6:58 PM

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) – Emergency crews performed a dramatic rescue outside a Houston gas station Tuesday.

Officials said a truck driver dropped his cellphone in a wooded area behind a Love’s truck stop.

He fell about 20 feet down a manhole when he went to retrieve it.

Another driver alerted a security guard, who called emergency crews to the scene.

Houston firefighters arrived and pulled the man out.

Police said he was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

