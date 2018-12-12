Survey: Mississippi jail inmates fall, but many stay long

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - A new survey provided to The Associated Press suggests that the number of Mississippi inmates jailed for short periods may be declining, but that those in jail for longer is holding steady. However, experts say it’s hard to draw too many conclusions from the data.
Observers underline that better information is needed. The survey by the MacArthur Justice Center shows almost half the more than 5,000 people jailed had a stay of 90 or more consecutive days. Reviews of inmates required by the state Supreme Court appear to be driving down the number of people in jail in at least some counties.
However, a legislative watchdog committee issued a report last month saying it couldn’t comply with a law requiring it to gather information on all jail inmates.
