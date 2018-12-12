“She didn’t want to live like this”: Elderly man accused of killing ailing wife of 40 years in nursing home

CLINTON, MS (WLBT) - An elderly man is charged with murder after he reportedly shot and killed his wife at the Trinity Mission nursing home in Clinton.
Clinton police say that 70-year-old Thomas Ballenger has been charged with murder in the death of 70-year-old Rebecca Ballenger. Bond has not yet been set.
According to Lt. Josh Frazier with the Clinton Police Department, a 911 call came in around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday after a shooting at the nursing home.
When police got to the scene, they were able to take the suspect, Thomas Ballenger, into custody immediately.
Frazier said nothing unusual happened at the nursing home prior to the shooting, but the facility did go on lock-down following the shooting.
According to Frazier, Rebecca Ballenger suffered a stroke about a month ago and was rehabbing in the facility.
Thomas and Rebecca had been married over 40 years and were described as each other’s shadows.
Thomas Ballenger told investigators that he was depressed and harbored a significant amount of guilt for his wife’s illness.
While Lt. Frazier said he wouldn’t describe this as a “mercy killing”, he did say that the victim had made statements that she didn’t want to live like this.
“I’ve been to a lot of crime scenes in 20 years and this is probably the saddest crime scene I’ve been involved with,” said Lt. Frazier.
There is no bond at this time.
Lt. Frazier says that the family is in shock, but they believe that possibly in Thomas Ballenger’s mind, he was doing the right thing.
This is the first homicide in Clinton in over three years.
