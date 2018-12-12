Sentence upheld in Marion Co. capital murder

MARION COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Mississippi Court of Appeals affirmed the denial of a sentence modification for a man convicted of capital murder in 1994.
James Earnest Watts was convicted by a Marion County jury for the killing of Vanessa Nicole Lumpkin, a child under 12 years old. Watts was sentenced to death, but the Mississippi Supreme Court reversed his sentence after ruling the trial court had not properly instructed the jury of the three sentencing options in capital murder cases.
The State offered to not seek the death penalty during resentencing in 1999 if Watts would agree to waive his right to pursue a sentence before a jury of life with parole and accept a sentence of life without parole, according to court documents. Watts accepted the offer and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.
Watts filed a motion in 2007 to modify his sentence to life with eligibility for parole, but his motion was denied. Watts appealed, and the Mississippi Court of Appeals found no error in the trial court’s ruling and affirmed.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.