Purvis Middle School serves those in need

PURVIS, MS (WDAM) - Purvis Middle School students learned a valuable lesson about giving to those in need during their annual Day of Service Wednesday.
“What we want to do is teach and empower these kids to change the world around them in a positive way,” said Principal Frank Bunnell. “We want them to know that they don’t have to wait for it. They can do it now.”
Bunnell said their service day started years ago with a group of seventh grade teachers discussing the popular novel “A Christmas Carol” with their students. He said the conversation then turned into how they can make children aware of how they can make change around them by helping those in the community.
“We do very well academically, but we don’t want to stop there,” said Bunnell. “If we can help these kids to grow and expose them to things that they don’t know about and then just push them to be better citizens and citizens who look out for others and help each other, that’s a great thing.”
Over 430 students were sent out on buses to several locations and organizations across the area including The ARC, Christian Services, and Kids Hub, just to name a few. WDAM met up with a group of kids at the old School and Carnival store on Highway 42 where they collaborated with the Fieldhouse for Homeless to clean up to the soon to be thrift shop.
One of the directors for the Fieldhouse, Cynthia Young, said they are turning the store into a thrift store sometime in January 2019.
“The kids really get that everything that they do is going to help a person that is homeless or a person that is in transition,” Young said.
All proceeds will go toward the shelter in order to continue funding services such as providing IDs for the homeless and possibly open a women’s shelter in the near future.
Students like sixth grader Beni Raanus said he enjoyed helping out knowing that he was going to make a difference in someone’s life.
“Its good to help people,” said Raanus. “I’m glad that we’re doing this because it’s nice to help and get some work done... It’s up to all of us to make the world a better place."
You can learn more about the Thrift Store by visiting the Fieldhouse for the Homeless Facebook page.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.