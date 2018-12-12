Pascagoula daycare closed after cease-and-desist issued by health department

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - An in-home daycare in Pascagoula has shut its doors after being issued a cease-and-desist by state health officials.
Mississippi Department of Health said Pooh and the Crew was given the order on Tuesday. The investigation comes after a viral Facebook post claimed an 18-month-old boy was attacked by another child on Dec. 6.
Authorities say they began investigating after seeing the post about Dakota Hudson’s injuries. During that investigation, state health officials discovered that the daycare has been operating with more than five kids in its care. If a facility has more than five kids, the business is required by state law to become a licensed childcare facility.
According to health department spokesperson Liz Sharlot, the Pascagoula facility had six children in its care. “If it was a licensed facility, we would investigate,” she said.
Because it is an unlicensed facility, the investigation into the child’s injuries will be left up to the the Department of Human Services, said Sharlot. The health department gave Pooh’s owner information about how to obtain a license and reopen.
The City of Pascagoula also confirmed Wednesday that Pooh and the Crew does not have a license to operate a business within the city limits. However, few other details are being released right now by city authorities.
“The police department is not releasing any information in reference to this case due to it being an active investigation and a juvenile issue,” said Pascagoula Police Capt. Shannon Massey.
A health department official, along with an investigator from the Pascagoula Police Department visited Pooh and the Crew Tuesday to get answers to questions they had about the boy, Dakota Hudson’s injuries.
Hudson’s mother, Latoye Sutter told WLOX she was horrified by the injuries her child received while at the daycare.
“When I made it to the house, she [the daycare owner] was holding my son. He had cream all over his face. She explained to me that she had stepped away to light the fireplace, and when she came back my son was crying and covered in blood,” the mother explained.
The child was taken to a local hospital where DHS made the complaint to the Mississippi Department of Health.
Sutter was told the child who attacked her son was previously put out of another daycare for similar behavior.
“And you knew this child had these types of issues, there’s no reason why he should have been left alone even for a second with a one-year-old,” Sutter said.
While the mother still doesn’t exactly know what happened to her 18-month-old son, she feels sure of one thing.
“For whatever reason the child did it, the child did it in a rage.”
Dakota’s attack has gone viral through a Facebook post that has been shared more than 7,000 times and received 200+ comments.
