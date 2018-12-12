NFL running back will walk at USM graduation

OAKLAND, CA (WLBT) - What started as a request on Twitter will end with Jalen Richard walking across the stage to receive his diploma at Southern Miss.
Richard was a 1,000 yard rusher as a running back for the Golden Eagles in 2015, but missed the opportunity to walk with his fellow graduates as he prepared for his NFL career. Richard went undrafted in the 2016 NFL Draft before signing with the Oakland Raiders.
Within hours, Richard’s request was met. Richard Tweeted that he had spoken on the phone with Southern Miss president Dr. Rodney Bennett, and that Richard would be walking in May.
Richard is in his 3rd season as a running back with the Raiders. He’s rushed 44 times for 238 yards through 13 games, but has become a weapon as a pass-catcher out of the Oakland backfield. His ranks in the top 10 in both receptions and receiving yards among running backs.
