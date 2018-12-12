A new recreational facility coming to Sumrall

SUMRALL, MS (WDAM) - A new recreational facility is coming to the town of Sumrall. The Lamar County Board of Supervisors voted to transfer $500,000 and the land needed to build a soccer and tennis complex in Sumrall.
“Two soccer fields, regulation size, and there will be six tennis courts, initially," Mayor Heath Sumrall said. "If the land lays out right we should be able to add some more tennis courts in the future if need be.”
The facility will be constructed off Highway 42 adjacent to the little league fields. Sumrall said it will be used both publicly and for area schools.
“We won’t have to travel to other areas to play tennis, which they’ve been having to do for some time now," Sumrall said. "The soccer fields will be a big advantage too, having the soccer fields here in our town.”
State Sen. Joey Fillingane, who represents District 41, secured the $500,000 during the recent special session specifically for this project.
“I am so excited for what it means for the children," Fillingane said. "They don’t have to travel 30 to 45 minutes for practices and games. They can stay right there in their hometown and their backyard.”
“It’s always been an honor to represent my hometown of Sumrall in the legislature for the past 20 years," Fillingane said. "Anytime you can do something for your local community and the people who send you to Jackson, it’s really gratifying.”
Another layer to the complex is the financial impact it will have for the area.
“Anytime you have these tournaments or matches, parents, grandparents, friends, aunts and uncles all come to see the kids play," Fillingane said. "While they are there they are going to buy gas, buy a hamburger, stop in at the local diner and spend some money there. So, it will certainly generate some extra dollars in the local economy and we are excited about that prospect as well.”
“We are glad to have it coming to Sumrall,” Sumrall added.
Construction for the project is expected to begin the first of the new year.
The $500,000 is a part of the BP settlement money.
