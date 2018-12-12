Laurel Salvation Army preps for Christmas distribution

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - It’s the season of giving. And through the help of generous donations, the Salvation Army in Laurel hopes to spread some holiday cheer.
“I know personally many families who could not have Christmas without the Salvation Army and that starts with the red kettle," said Major Crystal Pruitt of the Salvation Army.
According to Pruitt, about 550 children will receive gifts as apart of the Angel Tree program. Additionally, the families of those children will get food to fix a traditional Christmas meal. Companies such as Sanderson Farms donated about 300 chickens while Howard Industries bought gifts for over 150 children who signed up for the Angel Tree program.
“The kettles and the mail-in donation keep us going not just at Christmas, but they really keep us going throughout the year.”
With less than two weeks away from Christmas, the non-profit hopes to meet the needs of everyone in the community.
“We have a lot of people who won’t have Christmas food, Christmas toys,” Pruitt said. “For some people, this Angel Tree (program) and our distribution represents everything they will get.”
While some Salvation Army’s have seen a decline in donations, that’s not the case for Laurel. Although she couldn’t provide an exact figure, Pruitt says compared to last year donations are up and she hopes it stays that way.
“And your change may not seem like a lot, but really it does add up and this year so far we’ve averaged about $3, 000 a day from the kettles throughout the community.”
While donations continue to roll in, Pruitt wants to remind people that they always need the public’s assistance.
“We’re visible more at Christmas, but throughout the year we’re still assisting with electricity and water and emergency assistance," she said.
