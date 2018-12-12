“He’s a flight risk”: Madison County escaped inmate denied bond

Todd Moudy’s fiancee, her mother both given bonds over $50,000

“He’s a flight risk”: Madison County escaped inmate denied bond
According to Sheriff Tucker, Moudy was quoted saying he did not want to go to back jail. The U.S. Marshalls, Leake county sheriff's department, and the Rankin county sheriff's department are all currently part of this hunt for the escaped inmate.
By Waverly McCarthy | December 12, 2018 at 11:09 AM CST - Updated December 12 at 3:13 PM

MADISON COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A Madison County inmate that was captured after he escaped in a stolen prison transport van was denied bond in court Wednesday.

During the arraignment, the prosecutor called Todd Moudy a “flight risk”.

Moudy’s fiancée Taylor Furrh and her mother Rebecca Furrh were arrested for helping hide him from law officers. They also appeared in court Wednesday, charged with harboring a fugitive.

Moudy's fiancée Taylor Furrh is accused of helping him hide from law officers. Source: Madison Co Detention Center
Moudy's fiancée Taylor Furrh is accused of helping him hide from law officers. Source: Madison Co Detention Center
Moudy's fiancée's mother Rebecca Furrh is accused of helping him hide from law officers. Source: Madison Co Detention Center
Moudy's fiancée's mother Rebecca Furrh is accused of helping him hide from law officers. Source: Madison Co Detention Center

Taylor Furrh was given a $52,000 bond and Rebecca Furrh was given a $50,000 bond.

According to Sheriff Tucker, Moudy was being transported back to the jail after a felony bond hearing. Moudy’s bond was revoked and he made a statement that he didn’t want to go back to jail.

Around 11:05 a.m., a transport officer was escorting prisoners back inside the jail when Moudy, the last prisoner needing to be escorted inside, was able to overtake the officer and steal the van.

Madison Co. inmate steals prison van; pursuit in progress
Madison Co. inmate steals prison van; pursuit in progress

Moudy was shackled and handcuffed at the time of the escape.

Deputies captured Todd Moudy in an abandoned home near Highway 43 on Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES

Moudy faced two felony drug charges and a felony weapons charge. He now faces additional charges including escape, assault and auto theft.

Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.