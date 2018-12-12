“He’s a flight risk”: Madison County escaped inmate denied bond

MADISON COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A Madison County inmate that was captured after he escaped in a stolen prison transport van was denied bond in court Wednesday.
During the arraignment, the prosecutor called Todd Moudy a “flight risk”.
Moudy’s fiancée Taylor Furrh and her mother Rebecca Furrh were arrested for helping hide him from law officers. They also appeared in court Wednesday, charged with harboring a fugitive.
Taylor Furrh was given a $52,000 bond and Rebecca Furrh was given a $50,000 bond.
According to Sheriff Tucker, Moudy was being transported back to the jail after a felony bond hearing. Moudy’s bond was revoked and he made a statement that he didn’t want to go back to jail.
Around 11:05 a.m., a transport officer was escorting prisoners back inside the jail when Moudy, the last prisoner needing to be escorted inside, was able to overtake the officer and steal the van.
Moudy was shackled and handcuffed at the time of the escape.
Deputies captured Todd Moudy in an abandoned home near Highway 43 on Tuesday.
Moudy faced two felony drug charges and a felony weapons charge. He now faces additional charges including escape, assault and auto theft.
