Eight local players head to MS/AL all-star game

Eight local players head to MS/AL all-star game
By Taylor Curet | December 11, 2018 at 11:20 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 11:20 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Pine Belt will be well-represented at the 32nd annual Mississippi/Alabama all-star game on Monday in Montgomery, Alabama.

Eight area players and three coaches will compete for the Mississippi team on Monday night at the Cramton Bowl:

  • Jaren Handy - Hattiesburg (DL)
  • Byron Young - West Jones (DL)
  • Charles Cross - Laurel (OL)
  • Nathan Pickering - Seminary (DL)
  • Hakeem Vance - Hattiesburg (DB)
  • Jarod Conner - Hattiesburg (RB)
  • Dannis Jackson - Sumrall (WR)
  • John Rhys Plumlee - Oak Grove (QB)
  • Tony Vance - Hattiesburg (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach)
  • Todd Mangum - Wayne Academy (Administrative coach)
  • Kenny Robinson - Mize (Administrative coach)  

Mississippi won last year’s meeting 42-7 in Hattiesburg. Alabama leads the all-time series 22-9.

Monday night’s game can be watched on WDAM Bounce, channel 7.3 Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.