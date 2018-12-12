Eight local players head to MS/AL all-star game

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Pine Belt will be well-represented at the 32nd annual Mississippi/Alabama all-star game on Monday in Montgomery, Alabama.
Eight area players and three coaches will compete for the Mississippi team on Monday night at the Cramton Bowl:
- Jaren Handy - Hattiesburg (DL)
- Byron Young - West Jones (DL)
- Charles Cross - Laurel (OL)
- Nathan Pickering - Seminary (DL)
- Hakeem Vance - Hattiesburg (DB)
- Jarod Conner - Hattiesburg (RB)
- Dannis Jackson - Sumrall (WR)
- John Rhys Plumlee - Oak Grove (QB)
- Tony Vance - Hattiesburg (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach)
- Todd Mangum - Wayne Academy (Administrative coach)
- Kenny Robinson - Mize (Administrative coach)
Mississippi won last year’s meeting 42-7 in Hattiesburg. Alabama leads the all-time series 22-9.
Monday night’s game can be watched on WDAM Bounce, channel 7.3 Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.
