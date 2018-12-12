Court of Appeals upholds grand larceny sentence

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Mississippi Court of Appeals affirmed the sentence in a Forrest County grand larceny case on Tuesday.
A Forrest County jury found Larry D. Waldon guilty of grand larceny and he was sentenced as a habitual offender to 10 years of incarceration without eligibility for parole or early release, according to court documents.
Waldon was convicted of stealing a vehicle in Hattiesburg in November 2015. After the owner reported the vehicle stolen, police and the owner contacted OnStar to locate the vehicle within 15 minutes.
OnStar slowed the vehicle to 5 mph and the vehicle was stopped and the driver, Waldon, was arrested.
Waldon appealed the conviction, claiming there was insufficient evidence to support the conviction and the court erred and did not give him a fair trial.
The Court of Appeals found no error and affirmed the sentence.
