Woman charged in Jones County shooting; two men sought

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A woman was charged Monday in a shooting that injured a man in Jones County on Nov. 29.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department charged 27-year-old Iesha Crosby with accessory before the fact, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit a crime, hindering prosecution and rendering criminal assistance.
Deputies responded to the shooting on Bush Dairy Road just after midnight on Nov. 29 and found a man on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Jones County Sheriff’s Department news release.
The sheriff’s department said investigators secured the home of Crosby, which was across the area where the man was found. A blood trail led investigators to the home, which was empty, though there was evidence of shots fired.
Investigators determined that Crosby had contacted the man on Facebook Messenger using a fake profile, inviting the victim to her home. She picked him up in Waynesboro and brought him to her home, according to the news release.
When Crosby and the man arrived, two men came into the room and an altercation occurred. Shots were fired and the victim was shot five times, once in the stomach, according to JCSD.
Crosby left the home and did not call for assistance, according to the sheriff’s department. Investigators believe Crosby lured the victim to the home for an altercation to occur.
The victim has been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
The two men are being sought by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. The department said all leads are being covered and addition arrests are believed to be imminent.
Crosby made her initial court appearance on Tuesday and had her bond set at $12,500 by Judge Billie Graham.
