Tuesday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! It’s a cool start this morning with temps in the low 30s. Skies will be nice and sunny all day. Highs today will top out in the mid 50s. Temps this evening will fall into the 40s with overnight lows bottoming out in the low 30s.
Clouds move in tomorrow with highs in the low 60s.
Our next storms system will move in on Thursday giving us a good chances for rain on Thursday. But. it looks like just rain with a few rumbles of thunder for now. We’ll keep a close eye on this.
A few lingering showers will be possible on Friday with highs in the mid 50s.
This weekend is looking good with highs around 60s with partly cloudy skies.
