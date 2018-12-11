Parties waiting on judge’s decision in Petal annexation trial

PETAL, MS (WDAM) - Litigation is pending regarding the Petal annexation.
After six days of testimony, the Forrest County Chancery Court is at a standstill in the Petal annexation trial.
The city of Petal is fighting to annex about 7 square miles. According to the city, it is hoping to secure the land for industrial use while other locations would present opportunities for residential growth.
Most recently, the case went to trial and according to court officials, Judge Robert Lancaster has taken the case under advisement to review before making a final decision.
WDAM spoke to Petal City Attorney Rocky Eaton who said he does not normally comment on pending litigation, but he did send WDAM a statement saying, “All of the parties to the annexation trial were given ample opportunity to present their evidence in favor of or against the annexation. There was a high degree of professionalism shown among the parties, with all of the parties being able to present their case to the Court without unnecessary arguments or personal attacks.”
Right now, all parties involved in the litigation are awaiting a final decision which could possibly be presented after the new year.
