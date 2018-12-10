Kosciusko police officer suspended indefinitely without pay following sexual battery arrest

OLIVE BRANCH, MS (WLBT) - An off-duty Kosciusko police officer was arrested for sexual battery in Olive Branch on December 8.
According to Olive Branch police, a woman met the suspect at a local establishment during an evening of socializing.
Both people left the establishment and met up at the suspect’s hotel room. The victim said that after more talking and socializing in the hotel room, she went into the bathroom where she was sexually assaulted.
Immediately after the incident happened, the victim was able to leave the hotel and called the police.
The off-duty officer was found shortly after the report and arrested.
Based on the information provided in a signed affidavit, he was charged with sexual battery. His bond was set at $22,222.22 and a court date was set for January 8, 2019 at the Olive Branch Municipal Court.
According to Kosciusko Police Chief Herbert Dew, following a special meeting of the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen, the board voted to suspend Collins without pay indefinitely until the Olive Branch Police Department completes its investigation.
Chief Dew said Collins and five other officers were in Olive Branch attending a training class sponsored by Homeland Security during the time of the alleged incident.
Dew said Collins did make bond.
