Jury continues to debate sentencing for James Fields Jr. in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - A jury reconvened Tuesday morning to decide the punishment for James Fields Jr., the man who killed Heather Heyer after plowing into a crowd during a Unite the Right Rally in August 2017.
Last week, a jury found Fields guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious injury or death.
At Monday’s sentencing hearing, Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, took the stand said her daughter’s death was like an “explosion” in her family. She said Fields tried to “silence” her daughter with his car, and said: “I refuse to allow that.”
Jeanne “Star” Peterson told the jury her life has been “a living nightmare” since she was hit by Fields’ car, the Associated Press reports. Her right leg was shattered, and she’s had five surgeries to try to repair it. She also suffered a broken spine and still hasn’t been able to return to work.
Daniel Murrie, a psychologist and professor at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, told jurors Monday that Fields had inexplicable volatile outbursts as a young child and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 6, the AP reports. He was later diagnosed with schizoid personality disorder.
Murrie testified for the defense as jurors were asked to come up with a sentencing recommendation for Fields.
Murrie said Fields went off his psychiatric medication at age 18 and built an isolated “lifestyle centered around being alone.”
The two-week trial concluded Thursday as both sides delivered their closing arguments.
In closing statements, the commonwealth argued the case was about intent. Prosecutors said Fields used his car as a deadly weapon and that he acted with malice, intent and premeditation.
Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nina-Alice Antony said there is no credible evidence of Fields' claim that his car was attacked.
Antony said Fields acted with hatred, and that same hatred can be seen in text messages sent to his mother before the rally. She told him to be careful and Fields replied with “we are not the ones who need to be careful” alongside a picture of Adolf Hitler.
