JPD: Arrest made in shooting near UMMC that left two children injured

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened near the University of Mississippi Medical Center a little over a week ago, leaving two children injured.
The children suffered non-life-threatening injuries and have been released from the hospital at this time.
The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Alcantara Garner. His mother took him to police headquarters Monday evening to turn himself in.
Garner was driving a family member’s vehicle, and he is not saying at this time why he shot into the car.
He is being charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Garner was driving a black Nissan Sentra with a Cannon Nissan paper tag at time time of the shooting. According to police, it belonged to a family member.
The vehicle was recovered on November 30 at Covington Park Apartments in south Jackson.
Numerous tips were received through the Crime Stoppers hotline, and using some of that information, investigators were able to have several felony warrants issued for Garner’s arrest.
No weapon has been recovered at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation and we will update this story as more information becomes available.
