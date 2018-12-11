Jonestown mayor facing 100 years in prison for embezzlement

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The mayor of the City of Jonestown has been arrested for allegedly embezzling resident’s water bill payments and a city police firearm.
Kenneth Lester was arrested by the Coahoma County Sheriff Department Sunday following his indictment by a grand jury on five counts of felony embezzlement. If convicted, Lester could face 100 years behind bars.
The first indictment alleges that Lester took money that residents used for water bills and water line repairs. A separate indictment alleges the mayor accepted a city-owned handgun from an employee and then pawned it for cash.
Lester was taken to the Coahoma County Jail and released on his own recognizance.
If convicted, Lester faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines on each count.
