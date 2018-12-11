Jimmy Dean sausage links recalled, ‘pieces of metal’ contamination

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - CTI Foods, LLC. has recalled Jimmy Dean’s Ready-To-Eat Pork and Sausage products due to foreign matter contamination, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.
The pork and sausage products are said to be possibly contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of metal, said USDA. The product is referred to as 23.4-oz. pouches of “Jimmy Dean HEAT ’n SERVE Original SAUSAGE LINKS Made with Pork & Turkey” with a use by date of Jan. 31, 2019. The product bears case code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49.
USDA says the company received five consumer complaints of metal pieces in the RTE sausage links. No adverse reactions due to consumption have been reported.
Consumers are urged to throw the product away or return them to the place of purchase. Read the full USDA report HERE.
