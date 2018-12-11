Hattiesburg Fire Department adds three firefighters

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department added three firefighters to its ranks on Tuesday during a swearing-in ceremony.
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and Hattiesburg Fire Chief Sherrocko Stewart welcomed Bobby Wells, Daniel Moore and David Holbrook to the department. All three are lateral transfers.
Wells and Moore transferred from McComb. Wells has four years of experience and Moore has two, according to Hattiesburg news release. Holbrook transferred from Meridian and has two years of experience.
“Increasing our public safety manpower has been a priority for the city in 2018,” Barker said. “I can’t say enough about the work that our fire department leadership and our City Council have done to boost incentives – whether in pay, education opportunities or new facilities – while also streamlining administration to contain costs.”
The Hattiesburg Fire Department now has a manpower of 114.
