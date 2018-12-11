Harris scores 33, Clippers outlast Suns 123-119 in overtime

Suns: Phoenix announced the signing of post player Eric Moreland right after tipoff. The 6-foot-10 Moreland, 26, has played for Sacramento and Detroit. ... For the fourth time this season, the Suns started three rookies — Melton, Ayton and Bridges. ... The Suns were without guard Devin Booker, inactive for the fourth straight game with a hamstring strain, and guard Jamal Crawford, who was out with a sore left knee.