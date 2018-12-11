Farm Bureau: Passage of Farm Bill positive for farmers, rural Mississippians

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - The Mississippi Farm Bureau said the expected passage of the 2018 Farm Bill will bring much needed relief to thousands of Mississippians.
The United States Senate and House of Representatives will be voting on the 807 page 2018 Farm Bill soon, and it is expected to be passed by both chambers, according to the Mississippi Farm Bureau. The bill will then head to President Donald J. Trump for his signature.
The Farm Bureau said in a news release that the bill will provide for farm policy, land conservation, rural development and food and nutrition programs. Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation President Mike McCormick said it is a great bill at an important time.
“Mississippi farmers are experiencing the fifth consecutive year of low commodity prices, coupled with a tremendous amount of uncertainty in world markets and international trade policy,” McCormick said. “Having a strong safety net for the state’s largest industry is key. That’s what the 2018 Farm Bill does.”
“The bill also includes renewal of key conservation programs protecting our natural resources, rural development programs for many small communities in Mississippi, and important food and nutrition programs for many Mississippi families,” McCormick continued.
One component of the farm policy is the renewal of the federal crop insurance program, which will allow farmers to insure their crops against weather and acts of mother nature. It also will provide continued support for conservation programs.
The Farm Bureau said the bill also includes many vital food and nutrition programs and provides assistance for expanding and improving broadband and telecommunications, water and wastewater, electricity and construction of community facilities like fire stations and libraries.
