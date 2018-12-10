Truck hits train, causing derailment in Lamar Co.

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A truck slammed into a train as it was crossing Old Okahola Road, causing it to partially derail, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday night. First responders are on the scene right now assessing the damage.
Rigel said the truck ran into a boxcar as the train was crossing the road, causing the train to derail and a boxcar to overturn.
The driver, who Rigel said received minor injuries, reported the brakes on their truck failed, causing the crash.
The driver has been transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Rigel said hazmat crews determined the substance in the overturned boxcar is non-toxic.
Rigel said Old Okahola Road is still passable, and deputies will be out directing traffic until the scene is clear. He’s asking drivers in the area to slow down and use caution.
