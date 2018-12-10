Truck hits train, causes boxcar to derail in Lamar Co.

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A truck slammed into a train as it was crossing Old Okahola Road, causing it to partially derail, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday night. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation Enforcement and Rails Division and Norfolk Southern Railway are now on the scene investigating the crash and assessing the damage.
Rigel said a Ford F-150 ran into a boxcar as the train was crossing the road, causing a boxcar to derail and overturn.
The driver, who Rigel said received minor injuries, reported the brakes on his truck failed, causing the crash. That person had to extricated from the truck due to the amount of damage it received.
The driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment. A family member on the scene said the person involved in the crash was alert and talking to family members at the hospital.
Rigel said hazmat crews determined the substance in the overturned boxcar is non-toxic. Lamar County Emergency Management Director James Smith said the overturned boxcar was carrying PVC, or polyvinyl chloride, and is not hazardous in any way.
“Everything is safe. The surrounding area is safe. No need for any concern there,” said Smith.
Rigel said Old Okahola Road is still passable, and deputies will be out directing traffic until the scene is clear. He’s asking drivers in the area to slow down and use caution.
Smith added that the railroad crossing will be closed until Norfolk Southern, the company that owns the railroad, can repair a section of rail that damaged in the crash.
