Trial date set for Thomleys in pharmacy fraud scheme case

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Three Pine Belt residents indicted on charges related to a sprawling health care fraud scheme are now scheduled to have their day in federal court this spring.
Hope Evangulane Thomley and Howard Randall “Randy” Thomley, of Lamar County, and Glenn “Doyle” Beach Jr., of Sumrall, are scheduled for jury trial on March 19, 2019, in front of United States District Judge Keith Starrett.
The amended trial order, signed by Magistrate Judge Michael T. Parker on Dec. 7, also sets deadline dates for any plea agreement filings (Feb. 21) pretrial motion conference (Feb. 28) and exhibit/witness list (March 4).
Trials originally were set for Aug. 20. in Starrett’s courtroom.
The three are among four area residents whose May indictments were unsealed in June. The trio is accused of taking part in a scam that defrauded insurers of more than $200 million. Prosecutors charged that “pharmacy owners bribed healthcare providers to prescribe hand-crafted, high-dollar medications, that in many cases, were unnecessary.”
The Thomleys were associated with Advantage Pharmacy, which prosecutors allege was at the center of a plot that recruited dentists, physicians, nurse practitioners and others into writing bogus prescriptions. Many of the prescriptions were for “compounded medications,” some running upwards of $10,000.
Advantage Pharmacy’s former pharmacist Jason May and Advantage Pharmacy former marketer Jay Schaar, of Gulfport, both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud in July 2015. A Gulf Coast doctor and Alabama nurse also have pleaded guilty.
Randy Thomley, who was indicted on 26 counts, and his wife, Hope, who was indicted on 23 counts, both pleaded not guilty during their June arraignments. Both have remained free on $250,000 bonds.
Beach, who was indicted on 16 counts, also pleaded not guilty during his June arraignment and has remained free after posting a $25,000 bond.
A fourth defendant, Gregory Parker, of Laurel, did not offer a plea during his June arrangement and has remained free on a $25,000 bond.
