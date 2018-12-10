There’s still time to donate to HPD toy drive

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The holiday season is a time for thanks and giving, and the Hattiesburg Police Department is doing its part to make sure underprivileged children have something to be thankful for this Christmas.
The police department has been collecting donations for its annual toy drive since Nov. 19. The campaign is drawing to a close, but it’s not too late for you to help HPD make a difference for a child in need.
To help, all you have to do is drop off a new, unwrapped toy at Ryan Chevrolet, located at 1501 West Pine Avenue. The donations are being collected for children 18 and under.
The giving continues until Dec. 14. All donated toys will be distributed to children in the Hub City for Christmas.
