Monday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! It’s a cool start this morning with temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. Skies will be cloudy this morning before clearing out around noon. Highs today will top out around 50s with sunny skies this evening. Temps this evening will fall into the 40s with overnight lows bottoming out in the upper 20s.
Tomorrow and Wednesday will be nice and sunny with highs in the mid 50s.
Our next storms system will move in on Thursday giving us good chances for rain on Thursday and Friday.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.